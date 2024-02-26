Covestor Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Covestor Ltd reduced its holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BAX. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Baxter International during the third quarter worth $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Baxter International by 28.5% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Baxter International by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Baxter International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BAX shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Baxter International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Baxter International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Baxter International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.30.

Baxter International Price Performance

BAX stock opened at $42.55 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.84. Baxter International Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.01 and a 12-month high of $50.21. The company has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. Baxter International had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

