Covestor Ltd Decreases Position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Covestor Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 17.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Moelis & Company by 380.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 31.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 28.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 8.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MC. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Moelis & Company from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Moelis & Company from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

Moelis & Company Stock Down 2.9 %

MC stock opened at $53.96 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.89 and a beta of 1.37. Moelis & Company has a 52-week low of $33.87 and a 52-week high of $58.67.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. Moelis & Company had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $214.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -666.67%.

Insider Transactions at Moelis & Company

In related news, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 5,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.38, for a total value of $319,156.22. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,123.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Moelis & Company news, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total transaction of $55,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 5,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.38, for a total transaction of $319,156.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,123.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 240,840 shares of company stock worth $12,860,645 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.