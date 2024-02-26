Covestor Ltd Buys 360 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 330.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 469 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new stake in Wingstop in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Wingstop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Wingstop in the third quarter valued at about $72,000.

Wingstop Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $338.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.18, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.65. Wingstop Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.08 and a 12 month high of $343.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $277.63 and a 200-day moving average of $222.36.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $127.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.47 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 17.66%. Wingstop’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 37.45%.

Insider Activity at Wingstop

In other Wingstop news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total transaction of $3,658,428.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,771,901.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Wingstop news, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 1,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total value of $500,288.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total transaction of $3,658,428.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,771,901.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WING shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Wingstop from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Wingstop from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.72.

About Wingstop

(Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

