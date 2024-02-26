Covestor Ltd Buys 1,014 Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SSTK. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Shutterstock in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Shutterstock by 81.8% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Shutterstock by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Shutterstock by 237.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Shutterstock news, insider John Caine sold 5,440 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $256,768.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,720.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider John Caine sold 5,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $256,768.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,720.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 38,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $1,955,872.80. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 11,043,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,574,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,543 shares of company stock worth $2,477,717 in the last quarter. 32.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on SSTK. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Shutterstock in a research report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Shutterstock from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Shutterstock

Shutterstock Stock Up 4.6 %

NYSE SSTK opened at $46.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.28. Shutterstock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.80 and a twelve month high of $78.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.12.

Shutterstock Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.64%.

Shutterstock Profile

(Free Report)

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.