Covestor Ltd Acquires 921 Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) by 82.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,037 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IART. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,916 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 1.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,988 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 5.1% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,004 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 828 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 14.7% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,395 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. CL King began coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Integra LifeSciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:IART opened at $44.73 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.44 and a fifty-two week high of $59.33.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

