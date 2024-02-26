Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys New Shares in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 81,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,654,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Okta by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Shannon River Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the third quarter worth $7,988,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Okta by 3.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 944,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,005,000 after acquiring an additional 27,577 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 53.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 8,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in Okta by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 23,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Okta Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $83.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.04 and a 12 month high of $92.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.47.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.58 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a negative return on equity of 7.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Okta from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Mizuho lowered Okta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.58.

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $620,725.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,006 shares in the company, valued at $3,583,689.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $80,797.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,680.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $620,725.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,006 shares in the company, valued at $3,583,689.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,243 shares of company stock worth $1,857,374. 7.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

