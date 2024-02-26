Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 102,056 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 281,580 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,056 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.22% of Extreme Networks worth $6,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 389.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $12.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.41 and its 200 day moving average is $19.69. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $32.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $296.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.50 million. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 98.24% and a net margin of 5.96%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 28,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $376,585.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,129,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,956,049.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on EXTR. Oppenheimer cut Extreme Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Extreme Networks from $23.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extreme Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.36.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

