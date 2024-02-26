Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 62,142 Shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 282,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,142 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in MillerKnoll were worth $6,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLKN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the third quarter worth $36,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of MillerKnoll by 52,066.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of MillerKnoll by 31.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at MillerKnoll

In other MillerKnoll news, insider Jeffrey M. Stutz sold 9,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $275,835.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,609.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd.

MillerKnoll Price Performance

MLKN opened at $29.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.25, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.36. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $31.33.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $949.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.52 million. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts predict that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MillerKnoll Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.30%.

MillerKnoll Profile

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

Further Reading

