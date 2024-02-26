Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Stock Holdings Increased by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 56.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 992 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Confluent were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Confluent during the first quarter valued at $30,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Confluent during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Confluent during the first quarter valued at $43,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Confluent during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Confluent during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Erica Schultz sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $1,058,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,537 shares in the company, valued at $10,147,002.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $5,868,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Erica Schultz sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $1,058,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 479,537 shares in the company, valued at $10,147,002.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,320,981 shares of company stock worth $39,304,272 over the last three months. Company insiders own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CFLT opened at $33.18 on Monday. Confluent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.69 and a twelve month high of $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.67.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CFLT. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Confluent from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Confluent from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Confluent from $42.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Guggenheim raised Confluent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Confluent from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.81.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

