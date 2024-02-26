Comparing Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) & Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN)

Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Free Report) and Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Valeo has a beta of 1.97, suggesting that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cepton has a beta of 0.08, suggesting that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Valeo alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Valeo and Cepton’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valeo N/A N/A N/A Cepton -573.05% N/A -60.69%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valeo 0 1 2 0 2.67 Cepton 1 2 0 0 1.67

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Valeo and Cepton, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Valeo and Cepton’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valeo $21.11 billion 0.13 $242.33 million N/A N/A Cepton $7.43 million 5.74 $9.38 million ($3.51) -0.77

Valeo has higher revenue and earnings than Cepton.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Valeo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.6% of Cepton shares are held by institutional investors. 38.2% of Cepton shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Valeo beats Cepton on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Valeo

(Get Free Report)

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, systems, and services for automakers in France, other European countries, Africa, North America, South America, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems. It offers parking and driving assistance products, such as ultrasonic sensors, radars, and cameras to detect obstacles around vehicles; intuitive control products; and a range of connectivity solutions from short-range to long-range connectivity, as well as develops systems that enable the integration of applications, such as car sharing services and remote parking systems. The company also provides powertrain systems, including electric powertrain systems for electric cars; torque converters, dual dry and wet clutches, and actuators that enable the automation of transmissions to reduce fuel consumption and enhance driving comfort; and clean engines for vehicles. In addition, it designs and manufactures systems, modules, and components to optimize thermal management of vehicles and passenger comfort in the cabin, including heating ventilation and air conditioning systems. Further, the company designs and produces lighting and wiper systems for drivers in various weather conditions. Additionally, it offers original equipment spares to auto manufacturers; and replacement parts and accessories to independent aftermarket for passenger cars and commercial vehicles. The company was incorporated in 1923 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About Cepton

(Get Free Report)

Cepton, Inc. provides lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces, and smart industrial applications in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company offers autograde lidar sensors, including Vista-X, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications; and Nova, an ultra-small form factor lidar solution with a range of up to 30m for near-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications. It also provides industrial grade lidar sensors, such as Vista-P, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and smart infrastructure applications; and Sora-P, an ultra-high scan rate, compact, and quasi line-scanning lidar solution that delivers high-fidelity profiling of objects moving at high speeds for free flow tolling and other industrial applications. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Valeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.