Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Receives $246.54 Average Target Price from Analysts

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $246.54.

CRL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $247.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.28. The company has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12-month low of $161.65 and a 12-month high of $251.99.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.07. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International will post 11.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total value of $1,418,738.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, VP William D. Barbo sold 4,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.50, for a total transaction of $1,006,425.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,685,431.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total transaction of $1,418,738.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,155.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 48.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 259.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

