Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 1,537 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,537 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 122.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after buying an additional 21,101 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 18,112.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,354,000 after purchasing an additional 183,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,031,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BILS opened at $99.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.25. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1-year low of $98.89 and a 1-year high of $99.62.

About SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.