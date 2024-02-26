Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 5,264 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 50.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,609 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,264 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 554 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 7,324 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 15,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.42, for a total value of $7,633,814.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,036 shares in the company, valued at $35,716,447.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,560,171.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,998 shares of company stock valued at $65,236,422. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVDA. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $630.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their target price on NVIDIA from $825.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $675.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $900.00 target price (up previously from $775.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $820.03.

Shares of NVDA opened at $788.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 66.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $597.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $505.29. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $222.97 and a 12-month high of $823.94.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 19.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

