Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 30 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GWW. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $809.00 to $907.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $775.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $864.44.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.22, for a total value of $2,966,586.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,664,629.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total value of $1,954,349.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,145 shares in the company, valued at $71,095,558.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.22, for a total value of $2,966,586.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,664,629.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,850 shares of company stock valued at $5,121,311. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE GWW opened at $958.93 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $878.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $786.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company has a market cap of $47.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $625.97 and a one year high of $978.95.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.05 by $0.28. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 56.54%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.55%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

