Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,035 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter worth about $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $197.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $164.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.51. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.00 and a 1 year high of $206.77.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 43.56%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $142.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Applied Materials

Applied Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.