Brokerages Set TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Target Price at $1,096.73

Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,096.73.

TDG has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,164.00 to $1,285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $875.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $994.84, for a total value of $2,984,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,581,424. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $994.84, for a total transaction of $2,984,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,581,424. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $987.07, for a total value of $6,214,592.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,269,384.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 109,293 shares of company stock worth $113,515,121. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,421,000. PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $1,199.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,065.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $954.33. TransDigm Group has a 52 week low of $686.46 and a 52 week high of $1,207.58. The company has a market capitalization of $66.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.93, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.43.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.41 by $0.75. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group will post 29.1 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

