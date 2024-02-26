Brokerages Set First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Target Price at $55.56

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.56.
A number of research firms have recently commented on FR. Mizuho boosted their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Down 0.9 %
FR opened at $54.27 on Friday. First Industrial Realty Trust has a one year low of $40.44 and a one year high of $55.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.96 and its 200-day moving average is $49.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 1.02.
First Industrial Realty Trust Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 71.50%.
First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile
First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.
