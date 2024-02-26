Brokerages Set First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Target Price at $55.56

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FRGet Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.56.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FR. Mizuho boosted their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,203,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,188,867,000 after purchasing an additional 338,812 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,315,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $391,494,000 after purchasing an additional 79,479 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,551,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,728,000 after purchasing an additional 869,676 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,168,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,796,000 after purchasing an additional 626,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,110,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,856,000 after purchasing an additional 402,744 shares during the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

FR opened at $54.27 on Friday. First Industrial Realty Trust has a one year low of $40.44 and a one year high of $55.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.96 and its 200-day moving average is $49.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 1.02.

First Industrial Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 71.50%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

Featured Stories

