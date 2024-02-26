Brokerages Set Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) PT at $70.15

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.15.

ELS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Equity LifeStyle Properties

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity LifeStyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $455,623,000. Chai Trust Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 158.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 8,952,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $598,865,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495,164 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,735,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,649 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 11,536,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $734,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,541,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,944 shares during the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ELS stock opened at $66.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.63 and a 200 day moving average of $67.67. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 52 week low of $60.47 and a 52 week high of $74.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.77, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.55%.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

(Get Free Report

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.