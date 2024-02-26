Brokerages Set Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Target Price at $10.22

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.22.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Chegg from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Chegg from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Chegg from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded Chegg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Shares of CHGG opened at $8.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $918.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.75, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.14 and a 200-day moving average of $9.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chegg has a 52 week low of $7.32 and a 52 week high of $18.77.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $187.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.94 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Chegg will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 150,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 70,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 23,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc operates a direct-to-student learning platform that helps learners build essential life and job skills to accelerate their path from learning programs in the United States and internationally. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which offers personalized step-by-step learning support from AI, computational engines, and subject matter experts, as well as Tinger Gold and DashPash Student services; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various subscription product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math services; and Busuu, an online language learning platform that offers comprehensive support through self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and a community of members to practice alongside.

