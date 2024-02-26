Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Receives $66.05 Average Price Target from Analysts

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seventeen have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.05.

BSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Mizuho raised Boston Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $67.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.74. The stock has a market cap of $100.50 billion, a PE ratio of 62.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32. Boston Scientific has a one year low of $46.20 and a one year high of $67.32.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 11.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,304,739.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 7,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $455,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,374 shares in the company, valued at $2,690,551.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,304,739.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,847 shares of company stock worth $3,848,956 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $1,076,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 24.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

