BigSur Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

BigSur Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,165 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 1.3% of BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 401.2% in the 3rd quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 569,247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $247,617,000 after purchasing an additional 89,240 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,970,267 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $857,070,000 after purchasing an additional 17,626 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 14,418 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,322 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total transaction of $5,008,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 979,431 shares in the company, valued at $471,693,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total value of $5,008,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 979,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,693,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 124,998 shares of company stock worth $65,236,422. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $825.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Edward Jones downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $740.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $820.03.

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $788.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $222.97 and a 52 week high of $823.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $597.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $505.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 19.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

