Bank of Montreal to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $2.26 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) – Equities researchers at Cormark dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 23rd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $2.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.42. The consensus estimate for Bank of Montreal’s current full-year earnings is $9.08 per share.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 1st. The bank reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.07. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BMO. StockNews.com cut Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bank of Montreal in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial raised Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

Bank of Montreal stock opened at $94.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $73.98 and a 52 week high of $100.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.39 and a 200-day moving average of $87.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMO. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 138.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,872,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $976,870,000 after buying an additional 5,729,145 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter valued at about $950,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 12,990.8% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 17,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 16,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be issued a $1.1137 dividend. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.59%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

