Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Price Target Raised to $15.00

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.36.

NASDAQ ARDX opened at $8.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 5.54. Ardelyx has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $10.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.93 and a beta of 0.92.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 45.07% and a negative net margin of 53.08%. The firm had revenue of $34.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ardelyx will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 10,272 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $51,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 349,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,355. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 10,272 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $51,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 349,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,355. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Blanks sold 5,017 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $43,898.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 368,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,221,627.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 399,566 shares of company stock valued at $2,559,771 in the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Ardelyx by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 30,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Ardelyx by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. 58.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

