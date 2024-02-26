Analysts Set Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Price Target at $97.60

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.60.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on SWK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,603,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774,661 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,159,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,683,389,000 after buying an additional 279,866 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,785,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $949,648,000 after buying an additional 874,617 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.6% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,519,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $517,223,000 after purchasing an additional 87,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 113,894.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,804,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,943,000 after buying an additional 4,800,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $89.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1-year low of $73.12 and a 1-year high of $104.21. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.82 and its 200 day moving average is $89.88.
Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.
