Analysts Set Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Price Target at $244.62

Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $244.62.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ETN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Eaton from $220.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Get Eaton alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ETN

Insider Transactions at Eaton

Institutional Trading of Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total transaction of $1,213,392.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $5,395,107.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,116,427.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total value of $1,213,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 630 shares in the company, valued at $171,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,850 shares of company stock valued at $7,210,323. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $254,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Eaton by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 5,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $7,863,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $284.93 on Friday. Eaton has a 12-month low of $155.38 and a 12-month high of $288.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $113.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $252.40 and a 200 day moving average of $231.05.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eaton will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

About Eaton

(Get Free Report

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.