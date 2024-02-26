Analysts Set Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target at C$30.19

Shares of Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$30.19.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AC shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$32.00 target price on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Air Canada from C$17.00 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Air Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$30.00 price target on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th.

TSE AC opened at C$18.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,741.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$18.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$19.03. Air Canada has a 12-month low of C$16.04 and a 12-month high of C$26.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.42.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

