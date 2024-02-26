Analysts Offer Predictions for Boise Cascade’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:BCC)

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Boise Cascade in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 22nd. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $2.28 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Boise Cascade’s current full-year earnings is $11.36 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Boise Cascade’s FY2025 earnings at $12.70 EPS.

BCC has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $126.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.20.

Boise Cascade Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE:BCC opened at $129.42 on Monday. Boise Cascade has a 12 month low of $59.32 and a 12 month high of $143.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.61.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.01). Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. Boise Cascade’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Boise Cascade Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.60%.

Insider Activity at Boise Cascade

In other Boise Cascade news, Director Sue Ying Taylor sold 1,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total value of $170,575.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,139 shares in the company, valued at $923,695.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cim LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter worth about $353,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 182.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 60,242 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,794,000 after purchasing an additional 38,919 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 60,186 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

