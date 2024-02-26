ACM Research (ACMR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) is set to announce its 12/31/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ACMR stock opened at $20.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. ACM Research has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $22.47.

In related news, insider Lisa Feng sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ACM Research news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa Feng sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,500 shares of company stock worth $570,000 in the last three months. Insiders own 33.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in ACM Research by 166.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in ACM Research by 210.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in ACM Research by 205.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 42.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 200.0% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the period. 59.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ACMR shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of ACM Research in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $19.50 to $22.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ACM Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.30.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

