Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Stock Holdings Cut by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 6.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 269,584 shares of the apparel retailer's stock after selling 18,867 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.'s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $15,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ANF. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 42.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,951 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 8,902 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 41.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 318,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $10,179,000 after acquiring an additional 93,600 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 23.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 252,944 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,092,000 after purchasing an additional 48,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 43.2% in the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 868,421 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,781,000 after purchasing an additional 261,824 shares during the period.

Abercrombie & Fitch Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $122.82 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 1.55. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 52-week low of $21.74 and a 52-week high of $123.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.43.

Insider Activity at Abercrombie & Fitch

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total transaction of $7,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 148,485 shares in the company, valued at $14,291,681.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $7,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,485 shares in the company, valued at $14,291,681.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.24, for a total value of $4,812,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,258,828.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

(Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

