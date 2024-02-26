A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMKBY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMKBY opened at $7.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.39. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 1 year low of $6.98 and a 1 year high of $12.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.96 and its 200 day moving average is $8.67.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a $0.2412 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 201.80%.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transport and logistics business in Denmark and internationally. It operates through Ocean, Logistics & Services, Terminals, and Towage & Maritime Services segments. The Ocean segment is involved in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment hubs.

