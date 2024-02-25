Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Stock Holdings Increased by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 822,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,574 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.83% of Zai Lab worth $20,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Zai Lab by 13.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,258,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,192,000 after buying an additional 1,006,575 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 12.0% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,223,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,850,000 after acquiring an additional 557,699 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,381,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,737,000 after acquiring an additional 80,310 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 54.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,553,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,009 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 62.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,409,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,136,000 after acquiring an additional 923,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

Zai Lab Stock Down 0.7 %

Zai Lab stock opened at $19.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.02. Zai Lab Limited has a 12-month low of $17.68 and a 12-month high of $41.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Zai Lab in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.50 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Zai Lab from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Friday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zai Lab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ZLAB

Insider Activity at Zai Lab

In related news, CEO Ying Du sold 8,380 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $218,885.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,133,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,605,714. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Rafael Amado sold 19,363 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $509,246.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,637 shares in the company, valued at $595,353.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ying Du sold 8,380 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $218,885.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,133,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,605,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zai Lab Profile

(Free Report)

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. Its commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.