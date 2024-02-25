XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Bought by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 1,481.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in XPO were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in XPO by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,917,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $585,142,000 after buying an additional 112,572 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in XPO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $191,956,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in XPO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,252,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in XPO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,891,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of XPO by 276.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 340,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,108,000 after acquiring an additional 250,180 shares in the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $121.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.71, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 2.10. XPO, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.02 and a 1-year high of $123.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. XPO had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 29.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price target on XPO from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James upped their price objective on XPO from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of XPO from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of XPO from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of XPO from $97.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.90.

XPO Company Profile

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

