Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of WH opened at $79.49 on Friday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $63.69 and a 12 month high of $81.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.37.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.35 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 39.91% and a net margin of 20.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,596,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,480,000 after purchasing an additional 368,601 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 66,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after acquiring an additional 23,253 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 146.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 301,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,943,000 after buying an additional 178,948 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 125,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,738,000 after buying an additional 47,280 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $12,439,000. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

