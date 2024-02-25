Wells Fargo & Company Raises Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target to $62.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ETSY. Citigroup downgraded shares of Etsy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $114.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Etsy from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Etsy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.88.

Etsy stock opened at $73.98 on Thursday. Etsy has a 1 year low of $58.20 and a 1 year high of $129.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.89. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 2.06.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Etsy by 121.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the second quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 92.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

