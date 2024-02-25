Wells Fargo & Company Raises Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) Price Target to $23.00

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BLCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $20.00 price target on Bausch + Lomb and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI cut Bausch + Lomb from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a hold rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bausch + Lomb has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.59.

Shares of NYSE:BLCO opened at $17.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.78 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Bausch + Lomb has a twelve month low of $13.62 and a twelve month high of $21.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.19 and a 200-day moving average of $16.28.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. Bausch + Lomb had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bausch + Lomb will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Bausch + Lomb during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Bausch + Lomb during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bausch + Lomb during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products for therapeutic use, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

