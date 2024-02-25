Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Price Target to $39.00

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on EXC. Guggenheim downgraded Exelon from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group lowered shares of Exelon from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Exelon from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Mizuho raised shares of Exelon from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.82.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $36.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.23 and a 200 day moving average of $38.01. Exelon has a 12 month low of $33.35 and a 12 month high of $43.71. The firm has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Exelon will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 61.80%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 247.5% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 98.8% during the third quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 50.3% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 263.8% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

