Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Receives $27.78 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.78.
VERX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Vertex from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Vertex from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Vertex in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Vertex from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th.
In related news, insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Jac sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $1,935,630.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,022,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,415,580. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Jac sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $1,935,630.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,022,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,415,580. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 18,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total transaction of $525,798.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,630,148 shares in the company, valued at $45,350,717.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 322,472 shares of company stock valued at $9,131,584. 45.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VERX. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vertex by 124.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 28.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for retail, communication, leasing, retail trade, wholesale trade, technology, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, analytics and insights, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.
