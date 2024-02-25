Vaxcyte (PCVX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect Vaxcyte to post earnings of ($0.89) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vaxcyte Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PCVX opened at $76.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of -23.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.05. Vaxcyte has a fifty-two week low of $34.11 and a fifty-two week high of $77.69.

Insider Transactions at Vaxcyte

In related news, SVP Mikhail Eydelman sold 1,667 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total value of $106,571.31. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,710 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,323,990.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 8,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $481,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,474 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,782,745.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,566 shares of company stock valued at $7,857,427 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vaxcyte

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vaxcyte by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,452,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,809,000 after acquiring an additional 168,125 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vaxcyte by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,065,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983,223 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Vaxcyte by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,163,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,976,000 after acquiring an additional 87,296 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Vaxcyte by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,677,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,168,000 after acquiring an additional 260,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Vaxcyte by 2,164.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,888,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,718 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PCVX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Vaxcyte from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.40.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against these emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

Featured Stories

