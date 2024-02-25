Vaxcyte (PCVX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect Vaxcyte to post earnings of ($0.89) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Vaxcyte Stock Performance
NASDAQ:PCVX opened at $76.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of -23.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.05. Vaxcyte has a fifty-two week low of $34.11 and a fifty-two week high of $77.69.
Insider Transactions at Vaxcyte
In related news, SVP Mikhail Eydelman sold 1,667 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total value of $106,571.31. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,710 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,323,990.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 8,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $481,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,474 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,782,745.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,566 shares of company stock valued at $7,857,427 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vaxcyte
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have weighed in on PCVX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Vaxcyte from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.40.
Vaxcyte Company Profile
Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against these emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.
