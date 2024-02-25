UDR (NYSE:UDR) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of UDR (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $39.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

UDR has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of UDR from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $42.50 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered shares of UDR from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of UDR from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of UDR from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.94.

Get UDR alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on UDR

UDR Stock Performance

UDR Dividend Announcement

Shares of UDR stock opened at $35.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.31. UDR has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $44.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.37%.

Insider Activity at UDR

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 45,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total value of $1,705,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 939,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,615,236.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UDR

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in UDR by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in UDR in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in UDR in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in UDR in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in UDR by 225.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

About UDR

(Get Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.