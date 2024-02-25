TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Sees Large Volume Increase

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) (TSE:TA) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 423,234 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 543,195 shares.The stock last traded at $7.36 and had previously closed at $6.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TAC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of TransAlta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

TransAlta Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) (TSE:TA) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $624.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.79 million. TransAlta had a return on equity of 39.38% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business’s revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that TransAlta Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in TransAlta by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,498,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116,907 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in TransAlta by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,387,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899,671 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in TransAlta by 274.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,425,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777,039 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in TransAlta by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,750,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in TransAlta by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,404,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,322,000 after acquiring an additional 978,354 shares in the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

Featured Articles

