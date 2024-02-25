THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Acquired by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 55.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,765 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in THOR Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $626,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in THOR Industries by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in THOR Industries by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 10,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC grew its position in THOR Industries by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 7,064 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in THOR Industries by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on THO shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.00.

Insider Transactions at THOR Industries

In other news, COO W. Todd Woelfer sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $383,295.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 98,347 shares in the company, valued at $11,309,905. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

THOR Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE THO opened at $124.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. THOR Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.50 and a twelve month high of $124.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.83.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 7.48%. THOR Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

THOR Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is 35.49%.

THOR Industries Profile

(Free Report)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

See Also

