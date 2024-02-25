Theravance Biopharma (TBPH) to Release Earnings on Monday

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Theravance Biopharma Trading Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ TBPH opened at $8.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $447.20 million, a P/E ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.78. Theravance Biopharma has a 52 week low of $8.21 and a 52 week high of $12.03.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 45.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 116.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 1,330.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,148 shares during the last quarter. 99.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Evercore ISI cut shares of Theravance Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

