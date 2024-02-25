TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Shares Up 4.3%

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) was up 4.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.00 and last traded at $13.98. Approximately 850,106 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 7,478,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on TAL shares. TheStreet raised TAL Education Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on TAL Education Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TAL Education Group in a research report on Friday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.37.

Get TAL Education Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TAL

TAL Education Group Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.10. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.18 and a beta of 0.10.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). TAL Education Group had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $373.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.96 million. On average, analysts anticipate that TAL Education Group will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TAL Education Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in TAL Education Group during the 2nd quarter worth $60,005,000. HCEP Management Ltd lifted its position in TAL Education Group by 456.4% during the 4th quarter. HCEP Management Ltd now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101,330 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in TAL Education Group by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,136,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710,826 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the third quarter valued at about $24,353,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 69.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,253,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,086,000 after buying an additional 2,560,700 shares during the last quarter. 37.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TAL Education Group

(Get Free Report)

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.