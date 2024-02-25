StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

ClearOne Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ CLRO opened at $0.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.93 million, a PE ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.85. ClearOne has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $2.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average of $0.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearOne

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ClearOne by 365,044.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,863 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 32,854 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in ClearOne in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in ClearOne in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in ClearOne by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 450,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 100,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.28% of the company’s stock.

About ClearOne

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

