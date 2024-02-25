Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.87.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup raised Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Smartsheet

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smartsheet

In other Smartsheet news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,632 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total value of $345,576.96. Following the sale, the executive now owns 18,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,967.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total transaction of $345,576.96. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 18,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,967.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $101,182.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,168.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,783 shares of company stock valued at $1,589,047 in the last quarter. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMAR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter worth $3,762,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 42,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 21,627 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 17,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Stock Performance

NYSE SMAR opened at $42.04 on Tuesday. Smartsheet has a one year low of $37.09 and a one year high of $52.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.09 and a 200 day moving average of $43.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.04 and a beta of 0.80.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $245.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.36 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 23.90% and a negative net margin of 15.15%. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Smartsheet Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.