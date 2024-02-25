Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.27% of Service Co. International worth $22,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 163.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 309,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,792,000 after acquiring an additional 192,119 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 944,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,374,000 after buying an additional 123,837 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,022,000 after buying an additional 51,450 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Service Co. International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,689,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Service Co. International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $295,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SCI stock opened at $72.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $52.89 and a 12 month high of $72.90. The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.79.

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.95%.

In related news, SVP John H. Faulk sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total transaction of $88,591.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,064.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Service Co. International news, Director Tony Coelho sold 700 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $42,994.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,289,388.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John H. Faulk sold 1,332 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total value of $88,591.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,064.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,448 shares of company stock worth $769,982 in the last 90 days. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SCI shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Service Co. International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on Service Co. International from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

