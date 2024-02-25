Raymond James Trims Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Target Price to $58.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WPM. TD Securities cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.42.

Shares of WPM stock opened at $39.86 on Thursday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $38.37 and a 52-week high of $52.76. The stock has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.87 and a 200-day moving average of $44.88.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 43,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 57,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

