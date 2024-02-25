Progyny (PGNY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect Progyny to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Progyny Price Performance

NASDAQ PGNY opened at $38.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.37, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.51. Progyny has a one year low of $29.44 and a one year high of $44.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.44 and its 200-day moving average is $35.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on PGNY. Barclays initiated coverage on Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Progyny from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Progyny from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Progyny currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.56.

Insider Activity at Progyny

In related news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 12,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total transaction of $433,314.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 173,806 shares in the company, valued at $5,931,998.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 12,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total value of $433,314.48. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 173,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,931,998.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 2,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $90,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 158,532 shares in the company, valued at $6,341,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 322,369 shares of company stock worth $12,052,491 over the last quarter. 14.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progyny

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGNY. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Progyny by 3,119.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Progyny by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Progyny during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Progyny by 136.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Progyny during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

