OraSure Technologies (OSUR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect OraSure Technologies to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ OSUR opened at $6.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.76. The company has a market capitalization of $511.42 million, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.16. OraSure Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.38 and a 12 month high of $8.45.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OSUR. TheStreet upgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of OraSure Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of OraSure Technologies from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th.

In related news, insider Kathleen Gallagher Weber sold 24,129 shares of OraSure Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total transaction of $194,238.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 254,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,335. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSUR. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in OraSure Technologies by 164.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,408,519 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,527,000 after buying an additional 1,496,116 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 23.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,760,694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,701,000 after buying an additional 527,912 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 793,954 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,510,000 after buying an additional 365,754 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 11.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,368,557 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,876,000 after purchasing an additional 358,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the first quarter valued at $1,635,000. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions.

