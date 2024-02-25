NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Position Reduced by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,263,016 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 499,269 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 2.2% of Clearbridge Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.21% of NVIDIA worth $2,289,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 160,446.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,862,392,000 after acquiring an additional 19,574,443 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,023,783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621,002 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,661,032 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,240,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740,850 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 58,042.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,855,904 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $785,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852,712 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $788.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $597.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $504.73. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $222.97 and a 1-year high of $823.94.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 19.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.34%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total transaction of $5,008,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 979,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,693,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total value of $5,008,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 979,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,693,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,998 shares of company stock valued at $79,705,222 over the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVDA. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $825.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler Companies increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $820.03.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

